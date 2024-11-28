agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.19. agilon health shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 99,490 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

agilon health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $869.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in agilon health by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 215,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

