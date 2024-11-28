Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €13.11 ($13.79) and last traded at €13.66 ($14.37), with a volume of 514039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.98 ($13.66).

Aixtron Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.76 and a 200 day moving average of €18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

