AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.95 and traded as high as $35.86. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 3,719 shares trading hands.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

