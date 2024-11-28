Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 5,219 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $253.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

