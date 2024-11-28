Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.25% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QMOM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,210. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $72.19.

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

