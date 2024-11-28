AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $10.73. AltShares Event-Driven ET shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

About AltShares Event-Driven ET

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

