Analysts Offer Predictions for CVE:NSE FY2024 Earnings

New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Stratus Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Stratus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, Cormark upgraded New Stratus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
New Stratus Energy Price Performance
New Stratus Energy stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.17. New Stratus Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.84.
Insider Activity at New Stratus Energy
In other New Stratus Energy news, Director Marino Ostos Rosales sold 216,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$99,806.50. Insiders have sold 238,436 shares of company stock valued at $110,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.
New Stratus Energy Company Profile
New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Stratus Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for New Stratus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Stratus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.