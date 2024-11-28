Analysts Offer Predictions for CVE:NSE FY2024 Earnings

New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Stratus Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Stratus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get New Stratus Energy alerts:

Separately, Cormark upgraded New Stratus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

New Stratus Energy Price Performance

New Stratus Energy stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.17. New Stratus Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.84.

Insider Activity at New Stratus Energy

In other New Stratus Energy news, Director Marino Ostos Rosales sold 216,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$99,806.50. Insiders have sold 238,436 shares of company stock valued at $110,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

New Stratus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Stratus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Stratus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.