Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $113.75

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.