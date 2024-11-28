Analyzing Almacenes Éxito (EXTO) & Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A Almacenes Éxito Competitors 0.96% -18.77% 2.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Almacenes Éxito pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Almacenes Éxito pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 33.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almacenes Éxito $4.90 billion $25.20 million 10.86 Almacenes Éxito Competitors $76.31 billion $1.92 billion 20.15

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Almacenes Éxito’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Almacenes Éxito. Almacenes Éxito is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Almacenes Éxito has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almacenes Éxito’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Almacenes Éxito rivals beat Almacenes Éxito on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

