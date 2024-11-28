Andrea Weiss Sells 600 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,244.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,186.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,106.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

