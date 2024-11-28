Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ANEB stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

