Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 1,873,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Aphria Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57.
About Aphria
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
