Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.6 days.

Arca Continental Price Performance

Shares of EMBVF stock remained flat at $8.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

