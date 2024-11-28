Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DANGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 48859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DANGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

