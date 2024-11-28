Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Plans Dividend of $0.36 (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3574 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:ARCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.61. 1,062 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46.
About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.