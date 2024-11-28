Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Plans Dividend of $0.36 (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3574 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ARCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.61. 1,062 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46.

Get Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF alerts:

About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.