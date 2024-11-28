Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 133 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MET opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.