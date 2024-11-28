Avestar Capital LLC Buys 119 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $195.31 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.13, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $157.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.