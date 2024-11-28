Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

