Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $276.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.53 and its 200-day moving average is $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

View Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.