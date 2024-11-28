Avestar Capital LLC Takes $253,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.