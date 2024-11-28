Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 11,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.75.
About Azimut Exploration
