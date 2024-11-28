Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 11,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.75.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

