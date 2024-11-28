BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BAB Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BABB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 9,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

BAB Announces Dividend

About BAB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 57.15%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

