Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $279,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,553.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 201,294 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,614,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 68.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $131.82 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

