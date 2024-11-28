Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

