Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 94.0% in November

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2024

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,305,900 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 2,734,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 596.2 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.69. 34,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of C$8.51 and a one year high of C$12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.57.

Bank of Ireland Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.