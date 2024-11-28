Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 94.0% in November

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,305,900 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 2,734,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 596.2 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.69. 34,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of C$8.51 and a one year high of C$12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.57.

Bank of Ireland Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

