Bank of Montreal Can Buys 125,457 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.18% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $69,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

