Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 258.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of iShares Silver Trust worth $54,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

