Bank of Montreal Can Has $57.10 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $57,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 106.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 101.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $201.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

