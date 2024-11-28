Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $49,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

