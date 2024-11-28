Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Down 59.0% in November

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the October 31st total of 13,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 971,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,021. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.