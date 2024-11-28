Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.