Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.
Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.
Bank OZK Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
