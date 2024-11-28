BBR Partners LLC Has $223,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 15,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 193,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 669,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 31.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $435,766.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,821.07. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

