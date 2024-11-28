Benjamin Ore Acquires 1,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Ore bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,395. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Ore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Benjamin Ore bought 369 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $4,446.45.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Benjamin Ore acquired 644 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,889.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

