BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,664,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in BHP Group by 503.6% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.80 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.