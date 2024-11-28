BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,664,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in BHP Group by 503.6% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.80 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
