Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the October 31st total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Biotricity Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 5,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,493. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

