BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,820 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

