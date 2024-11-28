BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 112.8% in November

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the October 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 15.56. 401,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,842. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.72 and a 12 month high of 16.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.59.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1769 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,390,000.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.