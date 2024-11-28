BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 112.8% in November

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the October 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 15.56. 401,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,842. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.72 and a 12 month high of 16.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1769 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.89 per share, for a total transaction of 25,948.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,653,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 328,182,176.42. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 99,630 shares of company stock worth $1,585,113 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,390,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

