Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Holdings Lifted by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 268.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after buying an additional 1,341,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,788,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Down 0.2 %

BLBD opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.