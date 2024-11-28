Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 11,825 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,819,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,961,000 after buying an additional 1,835,297 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 347,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5338 per share. This represents a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

