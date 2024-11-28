Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $830,000 Investment in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Monro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Monro by 361.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 47.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Monro

About Monro

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.