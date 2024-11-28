Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $393.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.94 and a 200-day moving average of $329.79. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

