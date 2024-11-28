Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $165.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.15. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $177.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,653.03 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

