BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 621,906 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 401.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,906 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.94% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $75,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.