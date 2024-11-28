BNP Paribas Sells 407 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BNP Paribas lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Block were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 8.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 28.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $34,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. New Street Research started coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

NYSE SQ opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.48.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,124.74. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,972. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

