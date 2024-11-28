Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.25). Approximately 97,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 444,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.08. The company has a market capitalization of £533.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,875.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

