Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.25). Approximately 97,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 444,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.27).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BOKU
Boku Stock Performance
Boku Company Profile
Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boku
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.