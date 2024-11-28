Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$96.31 and last traded at C$97.04. 5,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 10,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.30.

Bombardier Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

