bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Price Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) dropped 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.