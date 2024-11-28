Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 1,694,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,785.5 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of BMBLF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382. Brambles has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.
About Brambles
