Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 1,694,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,785.5 days.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of BMBLF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382. Brambles has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

