Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Down 85.0% in November

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

