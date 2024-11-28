Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 741,344 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 741,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BTI opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

